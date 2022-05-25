Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out about her step-daughter Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West.

In an interview with “The Pivot Podcast”, the former Olympian, 72, was asked to comment on the relationship and said of West: “He was very difficult to live with.”

However, Jenner added that West, 44, had been on her “side” when she transitioned.

Nonetheless, she explained that the rapper was a “very complicated guy”.

Jenner went on to discuss Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim,” she said.

“We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”

Jenner added that Kardashian recently brought Davidson to meet her at her Malibu home.

“[Davidson is] very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye,” she said.

“Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

West began dating the reality star in 2012, with Kardashian giving birth to their first child, North West, in June 2013. The couple got married in Florence, Italy in May 2014 and welcomed three more children together - Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

However, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and has been dating Davidson since October 2021.

After meeting - and sharing a kiss - on the set of Saturday Night Live that month, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted together several times before making their relationship red carpet official at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in April.

On Monday 2 May, the couple made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Met Gala, where Kardashian was dressed in Marylin Monroe’s iconic bedazzled dress from 1962.