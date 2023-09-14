Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that stepdaughter Kim Kardashian had “calculated how to be famous” before her career even started.

The former decathlete, 73, spoke candidly about raising her family in the spotlight in a trailer for SkyTV’s new documentary series, House of Kardashian. She alleged that, long before Kim Kardashain became a household name, the Skims founder had searched for ways to become famous.

“Kimberly calculated, from the beginning, how do I become famous?” Caitlyn claimed.

Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis – who previously dated Kourtney Kardashian and who also appears in the documentary – went on to make claims about why he thought Kim’s infamous sex tape with her ex- Ray J, was released, allegeing it was to “create controversy”.

The trailer continued with the Olympian being asked: “What was it like working with your wife?” referring to her ex, Kris Jenner, who she was married to from 1991 to 2014. However, Caitlyn played it coy in the teaser, as she simply responded to the question with a laugh.

Following her split from Kris, Caitlyn has continued to speak candidly about her relationship with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In the midst of Kim’s divorce from Kanye in May 2022, Caitlyn claimed that it wasn’t easy for her stepdaughter to live with the musician.

“He was very difficult to live with,” she said about West, during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. After acknowledging that the rapper stood by her “side” when she first transitioned, she also expressed that he’s a “very complicated guy”.

Caitlyn then briefly reflected on Kim’s dating history, adding: “Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye.”

In 2019, Caitlyn also opened up about her estranged relationship with stepdaughter Khloé Kardashain, with claims that they hadn’t spoken since the former I am Cait star transitioned in 2015.

“I went through every kid, and Khloe for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process,” she said during an episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. “It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, it appears that the pair are now on good terms, as Caitlyn shared a sweet tribute to Khloe on Instagram in July, in honour of the Good American founder’s birthday.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother. I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart,” Caitlyn wrote, referring to Khloe’s late father, Robert Kardashian. “I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.”

As noted by Variety, the Kardashians-Jenner family – who’ve been featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians – did not have any editorial control over House of Kardashian. Caitlyn also issued a statement about why she got involved in the series, while noting that she still cares for her stepchildren.

“I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years,” she said. “I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”