Calvin Harris marries Vick Hope in England ceremony, according to reports

Calvin Harris demonstrated how deep his love is for Vick Hope this past weekend when the two reportedly tied the knot.

According to People, the 39-year-old Scottish DJ married the 33-year-old radio presenter on 9 September in northeast England. Their ceremony was allegedly held outdoors and preceded a bountiful reception in Alnwick, Northumberland, at the Hulne Priory. Harris and Hope were rumoured to be engaged back in 2022.

The couple’s guest list reportedly included BBC radio DJs Scott Mills, Vernon Kay and Jordan North, and AJ Odudu, the host of the British version of Big Brother, according to The Sun.

The duo have been linked for about 20 years. Yet, Hope recalled being hesitant about being in a romantic relationship with the music mastermind. During a January interview with You Magazine, she confessed to rejecting Harris in 2007.

“It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” Hope admitted. “We still laugh about it now.”

Harris and Hope didn’t officially debut their relationship until 2022, when the radio personality was spotted with an engagement ring, and she confirmed it was from Harris. Hope has always preferred to keep the details of her relationship private and did so with the intimate specifics of their wedding.

“There’s a difference between secrecy and privacy,” the British journalist told You Magazine. “We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own.”

Upon being seen with the diamond on her ring finger, Harris’s wife was bombarded with questions about what their big day would look like. Hope spoke to Hello Magazine at the time and expressed her desire for the wedding to be more private.

“You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private. I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us,” she proclaimed.

Hope rarely post photos of herself with Harris on Instagram either. The last time the two are pictured together on her page is from a 31 July post at an Ibiza music festival. Still, the image didn’t solely feature the couple but pictured them with their friends.

Harris has followed suit by not exposing much of their relationship on social media, either. Lately, the producer hasn’t shared anything but his sets at recent shows.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Harris and Hope for comment.