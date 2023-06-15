Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Diaz sparked a backlash as she showed off her fridge, which was filled with only pre-packaged salads and bottles of wine.

The 50-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday to announce her partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen.

The bottles of Avaline Sauvignon Blanc, which is a wine from Diaz’s brand, were all placed on their side, in order to fit in the first, third, and fourth shelves of the fridge. On the second shelf, there were stacks of pre-packaged salads which, according to Diaz, paired perfectly with the white wine.

Diaz’s video continued with her drinking a glass of wine, before explaining what one of her favourite dishes is during the warm months. “When it comes to meals in the summertime, I am always craving something that’s, like, fresh and easy, and I love a great salad,” she said.

In the caption, she also described what’s in this salad that’s named after her, as it’s called: The Cameron Summer Crunch Salad.

“It’s full of big flavours and crunch, with crisp gem lettuce, sweet-and-spicy mango slaw, crunchy snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, avocado slices, and served with a side of puffed rice, candied cashews, and Goop-certified Clean cashew vinaigrette,” she wrote.

As the video has racked up more than 14,200 views, fans have gone to the comments to criticise Diaz’s kitchen, claiming that she doesn’t need her salads to be in all those plastic containers.

“Tastes probably good…BUT: all this plastic?!? Seriously?” one wrote. “Can‘t you see that nature is going down? The oceans are full of plastic, the planet is heating up, our air is polluted…I could go on and on. Think about your kids, how they will grow up in!”

“Love this. The only thing I’d suggest is to consider some more sustainable packaging. I would order this if it wasn’t in plastic,” another added.

A third claimed: “Why does it have to come housed in plastic? Seems to me you’ve only thought about profit rather than planet.”

Other Instagram users poked fun at the Charlie’s Angels star for what she had in her fridge.

“It looks like you drink a lot o wine, with salad,” one quipped, while another joked: “That is my kind of fridge!!”

Some people questioned Diaz for partnering with the controversial wellness brand, as one wrote: “Oh Cameron…Goop is not a good brand to be representing.”

Paltrow has previously sparked backlash for the recipes she’s shared while promoting Goop. In January, she shared a recipe for a salmon “detox” salad, as part of her brand’s $195 seven-day “reset kit”. The kit included recipes for “one big meal a day” during the “weeklong elimination program”.

In the video shared on her Instagram, the entrepreneur demonstrated the steps required to make the salad, which included grilling zucchini, asparagus, and chives. Viewers in the comments of the clip were quick to criticise Paltrow for describing this meal as a “detox”, with one asking her “what foods are poisonous enough that you need to detox?”

According to the National Institutes of Health, a detox is a term used to describe a range of “diets, regimens, and therapies” that “have been suggested as ways to remove toxins from your body, lose weight, or promote health”.

Two months later, Paltrow also faced backlash when she described some of her eating habits, during an episode of The Art of Being Well with Dr. Will Cole. She said that she often eats her first meal at 12pm, has dinner at 6pm, and then does an intermittent fast until the next day.

After her comments quickly went viral, dietitians spoke out about Paltrow’s routine, with claims that the actor wasn’t eating enough food and that she was promoting disordered eating. Days later, the Iron Man star responded to this backlash, as she noted that she wasn’t recommending her diet to other people.

“This was a transparent conversation with me and my doctor,” she said in her Instagram Story, at the time. “It’s not meant to be advice for anyone else. It’s really just works for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive.”

Paltrow further clarified that habits that she mentioned on the podcast is not the way that she eats “every day”.

And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” she said, referring to two foods she listed in Cole’s podcast. “I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. And eating you know french fries and whatever.”