Cameron Diaz has reignited an age-old debate after revealing to friend Drew Barrymore that she’s peed in a swimming pool.

The Charlie’s Angels star made the confession while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week. The longtime friends drove around in a car – which Barrymore nicknamed the “Drewber” – as Diaz answered pre-recorded questions sent in from her sister-in-law, Nicole Richie.

When asked by Richie whether she’s ever peed in a swimming pool, Diaz erupted into laughter before telling Barrymore: “Oh hell yeah, I’ve peed in a swimming pool.”

“That’s so funny that Nicole asked that question,” she said.

Diaz went on to defend her answer, adding, “When I am alone in my pool and it’s being filtered over and over, with also chemicals…it’s my pool!”

The talk show host then turned to her friend and said, “I want to talk about body fluids for the rest of our lives.”

Over on social media, Diaz’s recent confession sparked much debate over the questionable pool activity when it was shared in an Instagram post by E! News.

“Who hasn’t?” one person asked.

“Me…because I don’t swim in public pools for that very reason,” someone else replied.

“Seriously who hasn’t,” one person said, while another user commented: “I wish everyone would just agree this is not ok.”

“So has everyone else, if they say they haven’t, they ARE lying,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person took the moment to praise Diaz for her honest admission, commenting, “Love her tells it like it is.”

Cameron Diaz, 50, and Nicole Richie, 41, are married to twin brothers Benji Madden and Joel Madden, respectively. Meanwhile, Diaz has maintained a longtime friendship with her Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore since making the cult action film in 2000.

Back in July, Barrymore explained to PEOPLE that her “best friend” Diaz has been giving her the same piece of advice for years.

“I made a promise to my best friend, Cameron Diaz, that I would become someone who she had been pushing me to be my whole life, which was environmentally aware, conscientious and living a certain lifestyle that was sustainable,” she told the publication.

“She’s been saying this since the nineties to me,” the Scream actor added. “Once I started living that way and really committing, [I] saw the world differently and it made me put it all into practice and action.”

Barrymore went on to say how the Something About Mary star would point out whenever her habits were not environmentally friendly: “Cameron would literally be like, ‘Stop letting the water run while you’re brushing your teeth! Don’t do that!’ And she always felt like that big sister, leaning into me.”