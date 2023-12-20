Cameron Diaz wants to normalise couples having separate bedrooms

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Diaz likes to have her own space and thinks there’s nothing wrong with that.

The Bad Teacher star, 51, recently opened up about how she wants to normalise married couples having separate bedrooms, as she’s found it extremely beneficial in her relationship and living situation. In fact, Diaz has previously expressed her desire for her and her husband have their own houses.

During an appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast on 19 December, the Hollywood icon told co-hosts Molly Sims and Emese Gormley about her long-time desire to have separate spaces in a marriage. When one host mentioned their husband had a terrible snoring problem, Diaz said: “We should normalise separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

“And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations,” she said.

The Holiday star’s confession was met with some hesitation, especially from her Avaline wine business partner Katherine Power, who was also a guest on the podcast. The women were stunned by Diaz’s thoughts on cohabitation in a marriage, but the Charlie’s Angels actor noted that she isn’t in favour of residing in her own house separate from her husband. “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married,” she said.

Diaz tied the knot with Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden in 2015, about one year into their relationship. The duo met at a party in 2014. Diaz was introduced to Madden’s brother, Joel, and his wife Nicole Richie before she met her husband.

“We were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” the Shrek star proclaimed during a 2021 recording of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. “I was, like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?’” she recalled.

In January 2015, the pair hosted their nuptials in their Beverly Hills home surrounded by close friends and family. The two welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2020.

When it comes to the intimate details of her relationship, Diaz has openly discussed the ways in which her husband has helped her improve individually over the years. “I do think that marriage, when you can grow with someone, it’s very important,” Diaz said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

“Someone asked me, ‘What’s your favorite thing about being married?’ and I said, ‘I just learned so much about myself. I didn’t know these things. I would have never known them if I didn’t have my husband to help me,’” she added. “And they said, ‘What’s the worst thing about being married?’ It’s like, ‘Well I learned all these things about myself that I wish I didn’t know. And I wouldn’t have learned them if I didn’t get married.’ So it’s a double-edged sword.