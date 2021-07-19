Camila Cabello promotes self-acceptance in TikTok about embracing ‘curves and cellulite and stretch marks’

Camila Cabello is being praised after encouraging self-acceptance while embracing her “curves, cellulite and stretch marks”.

The singer discussed body positivity and why “being at war with your body is so last season” in a new TikTok, in which she revealed that she had been briefly concerned about her appearance while out on a recent run.

“I was just running in the park, minding my own business, trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy, and I’m wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t tucking it in,” Cabello says in the TikTok as she shows the outfit she was wearing to exercise. “Because I was running and existing, like a normal person, that doesn’t tuck it in all the time.”

According to the 24-year-old, she initially felt self-conscious about her appearance, before reminding herself why she is proud and grateful for her body.

“But then I reminded myself, being at war with your body is so last season,” she continued. “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do, we are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat and we gotta own that baby.”

The singer concluded the clip, which has since gone viral, by singing a lyric from Aretha Franklin’s song Something He Can Feel.

As of Monday, the clip has since been viewed more than 17.5m times on TikTok, where hundreds of fans have applauded Cabello for the body positive message.

“Such a role model. So much respect for this,” one person commented, while another said: “Gosh I love this so much. Be grateful for our REAL bodies.”

Someone else wrote: “You have no idea how much I needed to hear this, thank you.”

This is not the first time Cabello has spoken out against unrealistic body ideals, as the Havana singer previously addressed body-shaming on Instagram in 2019, when she revealed that she had been avoiding social media “with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings”.

“I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s two-year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people ‘body-shaming me,” Cabello wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, according to People.

Cabello then revealed that, at first, she had been worried and felt “super insecure” about what her body looked like in the photos, but that she ultimately acknowledged that “of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles”.

The singer concluded the post reminding her followers that “we have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body” and that “cellulite is normal” and “fat is normal”.

“It’s beautiful and natural,” she added.