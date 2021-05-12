Cara Delevingne creates video about her vagina to be auctioned off as NFT

Cara Delevingne has created a virtual piece of art focused on her vagina, which she plans to auction off for charity.

The supermodel created the 30-second video, which will act as a non-fungible token (NFT) in partnership with anonymous artist Chemical X.

In the clip, the 28-year-old can be seen standing nude in front of a sunset, telling the camera as the words appear on-screen: “My first word was mine, to me that means something that is most mine, my vagina.

“I own it. It’s mine and no one else’s. I choose what I do with it. And no one can take that away from me.”

The project, which is titled “Mine” and will go up for auction “soon,” was created with Chemical X for their new website This Is Number One, which will feature a range of digital artworks.

When the NFT, which is encrypted with the creator’s signature, is purchased with Bitcoin, it will belong to the owner through a blockchain, while the proceeds will go to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, an organisation founded by the model that supports women’s rights and the LGBTQ community and advocates for environmental causes.

Regarding her decision to create the project, Delevingne said: “I want this to remind people of how incredibly powerful they are, what a beautiful thing their bodies are and to take pride in that,” according to the Evening Standard.

In addition to Delevingne, the artist also collaborated with DJ Fatboy Slim, Dave Stewart, and the music duo Orbital to create NFTs.

With her vagina-focused video,Delevingne has become the latest celebrity to wade into the digital space of NFTs, as other notable names including Logan Paul and Grimes have also begun taking an interest in the growing sphere.

Grimes has been especially successful, with the singer selling $6m worth of digital artworks in under 20 minutes in March of this year.

The auction for Delevingne’s video will go live tomorrow, with bidding set to last for seven days.

The supermodel’s forray into digital artwork comes after she came out as pansexual, later revealing that coming to terms with her sexuality made her feel “suicidal”.

“I didn’t know anyone who was gay,” she explained during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast in March 2021. “I didn’t know that was a thing and actually I think growing up ... I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of same sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like: ‘Oh my God, I would never, that’s disgusting, ugh.’”

She added: “There is still a part of me where I’m like: ‘Oh, I wish I could just be straight.’ There is still that side to it. It is really complicated. But actually that was the part of me that I [now] love so much and accept.”