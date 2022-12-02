Cara Delevingne suggests men lack ‘right tools’ to pleasure women

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor and model Cara Delevingne has suggested that men don’t have the “right tools” to sexually pleasure a woman.

Speaking in the first episode of her BBC documentary Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, which premiered yesterday (1 December), the supermodel discussed “the orgasm gap”, where 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse, but only 65 per cent of straight women achieve orgasm.

“I do feel that generally men are not equipped with the right tools to be able to handle women, especially sexually,” said Delevingne in the six-part documentary.

The 30-year-old continued: “For me, the earliest ideas I ever got taught about sex were man plus woman, d*** plus vagina equals orgasm.

“I don’t want to go into the art of making a woman come, but it’s just a lot more complicated and a lot more fun.”

Earlier in the episode, Delevingne participated in a scientific study at a German university, for which she masturbated for 10 minutes while her blood was drawn.

“I have had some weird sexual experiences, but this is definitely up there,” she said.

The supermodel admitted that taking part was one of the “bravest” things she had ever done. She added: “I can’t believe I did it.”

Delevingne also revealed in the series that she struggled with gender identity when she was growing up. “I couldn’t talk to anyone about it,” she says in the documentary. “I had a lot of internalised homophobia and shame. I thought that I was abnormal.”

Reflecting on the series, the supermodel admitted that making Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne changed her life. “Now I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I feel really, really proud of what we created,” she said.

“I know I shouldn’t feel shame but I truly believe there are souls like me all over the world.”

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.