Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cara Delevingne suggests men lack ‘right tools’ to pleasure women

“I do feel that generally men are not equipped with the right tools to be able to handle women, especially sexually,” model said

Ellie Muir
Saturday 03 December 2022 23:44
Comments
'Planet Sex': Cara Delevingne's climax studied by scientists

Actor and model Cara Delevingne has suggested that men don’t have the “right tools” to sexually pleasure a woman.

Speaking in the first episode of her BBC documentary Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, which premiered yesterday (1 December), the supermodel discussed “the orgasm gap”, where 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse, but only 65 per cent of straight women achieve orgasm.

“I do feel that generally men are not equipped with the right tools to be able to handle women, especially sexually,” said Delevingne in the six-part documentary.

The 30-year-old continued: “For me, the earliest ideas I ever got taught about sex were man plus woman, d*** plus vagina equals orgasm.

“I don’t want to go into the art of making a woman come, but it’s just a lot more complicated and a lot more fun.”

Recommended

Earlier in the episode, Delevingne participated in a scientific study at a German university, for which she masturbated for 10 minutes while her blood was drawn.

“I have had some weird sexual experiences, but this is definitely up there,” she said.

The supermodel admitted that taking part was one of the “bravest” things she had ever done. She added: “I can’t believe I did it.”

Delevingne also revealed in the series that she struggled with gender identity when she was growing up. “I couldn’t talk to anyone about it,” she says in the documentary. “I had a lot of internalised homophobia and shame. I thought that I was abnormal.”

Reflecting on the series, the supermodel admitted that making Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne changed her life. “Now I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I feel really, really proud of what we created,” she said.

Recommended

“I know I shouldn’t feel shame but I truly believe there are souls like me all over the world.”

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in