Fans are questioning whether or not Cara Delevingne made an intentional choice with what appears to be a typo in her newest tattoo.

The 31-year-old actress and model posed for a series of photos on Instagram shared by her tattoo artist, Matteo Nangeroni, this week. In the photos, she could be seen standing shirtless as she showed off the new ink right above her elbow. According to the photos, Delevingne opted for the definition of the Italian word dormiveglia.

As seen in the photos, the tattoo inked on the model states the word and then defines it underneath as “the place that stretches between sleeping and walking”. However, many people have taken to the comments section under the tattoo artist’s post to question whether or not the word “walking” should have been “waking”.

On the Cambridge Dictionary website, it states that dormiveglia means “half-asleep” or “semi-conscious”.

“Was ‘walking’ instead of ‘waking’ a choice or a typo?” one person asked, while another said: “Nooo…you spelled it wrong. It’s supposed to be ‘waking’ not WALKING.”

“So shouldn’t that say sleeping and waking?” someone else asked.

Those who didn’t mention the possible typo, focused on Delevingne’s appearance in the photo, with some questioning why she posed without clothing to show off a tattoo on her arm. “You really needed to put her naked for an arm tattoo?” someone asked the tattoo artist in a comment.

“If this was a famous male celebrity would you have them topless too? Seems unnecessary…” another commenter questioned.

However, Delevingne herself commented on the post to let fans know that it was her personal choice to take the photo without a top on. “Just to be clear to everyone! I chose to take my bra off, the picture didn’t look good with my bra on,” she started her comment.

“I am a perfectionist especially when it comes to photography and I was trying to help make something beautiful. Everyone calm down please. Thank you x.”

A few commenters went on to agree with her point. “I don’t understand the comments about her being naked, I didn’t even see that she was at first (probably too focused on the tattoo itself)...” one fan wrote.

“If you check [the tattoo artist’s account], there are lots of photos of shirtless men, even just for an arm tattoo, but there’s never any comment about them being naked. Is it because she’s a woman that can’t be naked (obviously if she wants to)?”someone else wrote.

However, the actress did not address whether or not there was a spelling error in the tattoo.