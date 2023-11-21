Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cara Delevingne is the latest of Taylor Swift’s friends to weigh in on her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The model and actor attended the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on 18 November. Speaking to E! News at the event, Delevingne explained how the Grammy winner’s rumoured relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is unqiue compared to Swift’s past romances.

“I‘m so, so happy for her,” she told the outlet. “There’s definitely something very different about them.”

Delevingne added that she’s determined to support her friend, no matter what happens in her love life. “I’m always rooting for my girl,” she told the outlet.

The 31-year-old model was recently seen having a night out in New York City with Swift and their friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes - the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Delevingne isn’t the only one of Swift’s friends to comment on the singer’s relationship with the NFL player. Earlier this month, Hadid hit back at speculation that she doesn’t approve of the couple’s romance. She took to the comments section under Perez Hilton’s Instagram post, which claimed that Hadid “doesn’t agree with the way” Swift was “handling” her relationship with Kelce. In her comment, she denied the claims and emphasised that she was happy for the “Lavender Haze” singer as she entered a new relationship.

“I’m a couple days late to this tag... but didn’t the press try this last week w[ith] Selena [Gomez]?” the model wrote, referring to a report from Page Six that Gomez was “concerned” about Swift’s romance. “Let it be... we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Taylor Lautner has also spoken out about his thoughts on his ex-girlfriend’s relationship, as he famously dated Swift back in 2009. “They seem like they’re incredibly happy,” the Twilight alum said in an interview with Extra. “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now.”

Most recently, Swift was meant to make an appearance at Kelce’s Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday (20 November). According to Entertainment Tonight, Swift’s parents were even supposed to meet Kelce’s parents - Donna and Ed - for the first time at the game. However, the “22” singer was unable to attend because she was performing her Eras Tour show in Brazil.

Swift was forced to postpone her Eras Tour show in Rio De Janeiro on Saturday following extreme heat and the tragic death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a fan who died at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos stadium on 17 November. The young concert-goer reportedly collapsed inside the open-air facility before she was taken to the hospital, where she later died of cardiac arrest. The “Anti-Hero” singer ultimately rescheduled the Saturday show for Monday.