Gigi Hadid has hit back at speculation that she doesn’t approve of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

The model, 28, took to Instagram on 13 November to share her candid thoughts about her pal’s rumoured relationship. Her remarks came in the comments of Perez Hilton’s Instagram post, which claimed that Hadid “doesn’t agree with the way” that Swift was “handling” her romance with Kelce.

In her reply, Hadid shut down the press claims, while clarifying that she’s happy for the “Anti-Hero” singer, as she appears to be entering a new relationship.

“I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w[ith] Selena [Gomez]?” the model wrote, referring to a source previously claimed toPage Six that Gomez was “concerned” about Swift’s romance. “Let it be..we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Hadid’s clarification comes days after Kelce made an appearance at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to see Swift at her Eras Tour show. During the concert, Swift even gave a shout-out to the Chiefs player when she changed the lyrics to her hit song, “Karma”, to reflect their relationship.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang, before she let out a laugh, as fans in the audience screamed in response. Meanwhile, another fan captured Kelce’s reaction to the lyrics change, as he watched the concert in the VIP tent with Swift’s father, Scott. After hearing the shout-out, the NFL star went on to put his hands on his head, while giving a sweet smile.

Once the show came to a close, Swift went on to exit the stage and wave at her fans, before running into Kelce’s arms. During that moment, the pair went on to embrace and share a passionate kiss, before Kelce whisked Swift away backstage.

The couple’s sweet PDA moment came amid months of dating speculation, as Swift first made headlines on 24 September when she was seen enthusiastically cheering the NFL star on in the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium. During the occasion, she sat next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, and appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

Since then, Swift has attended three more of Kelce’s games, and she even brought her friends along. In October, she was seen in a suite in MetLife Stadium – during the Chiefs game against the New York Jets – with couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter.

After making her return to Arrowhead Stadium on 22 October, the pair appeared to confirm their relationship status on social media. On Instagram at the time, Chariah Gordon, the partner of Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr, shared a snap of Swift standing next to Kelce, as she reached over to kiss his cheek.

Kelce’s recent attendance at Swift’s show is also a full circle moment for him, as he first revealed in July that he tried - and failed - to give Swift his number while attending one of her Eras Tour concerts in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his older brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said.