Cardi B and Offset give daughter Kulture $50k for her 4th birthday

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture received US$50,000 (£42,073) in cash to celebrate her fourth birthday.
The couple celebrated Kulture’s birthday at the Candytopia exhibit in Atlanta, along with their youngest child Wave, who is ten months old.
In a video posted on Offset’s Instagram Stories, Kulture was filmed leaning out of the window of a black SUV and asking her father to buy her cotton candy.
Another clip showed her holding on to a large stack of cash and smiling at the camera.
Cardi can be heard in the background asking her daughter: “What is that?”
Kulture called the stack of bills a “ticket”, which is slang for a million dollars, according to Page Six.
But Offset corrected her and said: “It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50.”
Cardi and Offset have been known to give their daughter lavish and expensive gifts.
On Kulture’s third birthday last year, the “Up” rapper gifted her daughter with a bedazzled Hermès Birkin handbag worth around US$48,000 (£34,778).
The bag featured more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals forming a sparkly rainbow and cloud, and was customised by Privé Porter.
Kulture also received a hot pink Birkin bag for her second birthday, gifted by the Migos rapper.
Earlier this week, Cardi appeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore and opened up about having a baby in the early stages of her rapping career.
She told the magazine: “There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career.
“I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant.
“Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle’.”
However, she changed her mind after giving birth to Kulture in 2018, adding that she became too “afraid” to trust anyone outside her own family.
“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anyone being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture,” Cardi explained.
“I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”
Cardi and Offset are parents to Kulture and Wave. Offset has three other children, including 12-year-old Jordan Cephus, who he shares with Justine Watson, seven-year-old Kody Cephus, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Oriel Jamie, and seven-year-old Kalea Marie Cephus, who he shares with rapper Shya L’Amour.
