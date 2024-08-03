Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Cardi B has refuted claims that her estranged husband, Offset, was not supporting her before she filed for divorce.

On August 1, the 31-year-old petitioned to end her marriage after first filing for divorce in 2020.

Hours after filing this week, she revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant, her third child with Offset. The on-and-off again couple have two children, Kulture, six, and Wave, two.

On August 3, gossip site The Jasmine Brand took to Instagram to claim that Offset was “allegedly unsupportive” of the star. The site also claimed, according to a source, that Cardi B expected a partner that “contributes fully” and “puts the family first,” which “wasn’t happening” in her relationship.

The “WAP” singer went into the comments of the post of August 3 to deny these claims, saying that they were “getting weird.” She also defended Offset, acknowledging how much he’s been there for her and their family.

“I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids …Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source is,” she wrote.

She also addressed her divorce filing. “Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one,” Cardi B posted on Instagram.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Cardi B and Offset for comment.

open image in gallery Cardi B denies claims that Offset didn’t support her before divorce ( cardib / Instagram )

On August 1, a representative for Cardi B confirmed to Page Six that she had filed for divorce again after six years of marriage. While a source told the publication that Cardi B was seeking primary custody of their children, they denied rumors that her divorce was due to cheating.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the source told the Post. “This is something she wants to do.”

That same day, Cardi B announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a photo of her pregnancy bump while dressed in an all-red outfit with a fur coat. According to the divorce filing, obtained byTMZ, Offset is the father of her third child.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” her caption read.

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!” she continued. “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

open image in gallery Cardi B and Offset at the 2023 MTV Awards. She filed for divorce on August 1 ( Getty Images for MTV )

Offset is also father to sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, eight, and daughter Kalea Marie, nine, from previous relationships.

Cardi B has previously hinted that her and Offset’s relationship had ended. While appearing on an Instagram Live back in December 2023, she confirmed that she was single, but struggled to share the news.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” the rapper said at the time. “But I have been afraid ... Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

She also revealed she had been purposefully dropping hints that she was single by unfollowing Offset on Instagram and posting certain songs on her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings,” she said.