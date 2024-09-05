Cardi B and Offset celebrate son’s birthday separately amid ongoing divorce

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Cardi B and Offset celebrated their son’s birthday separately amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

On Instagram, the former hip hop power couple shared separate posts to honor their son Wave Set turning three years old. Amid their public divorce after six years of marriage, they shared carousels of photos of Wave’s airplane-themed birthday bash.

In the photos, the 32-year-old Migos rapper showed off him and his son busting some moves on the dance floor, with Wave posing with his step-brothers Jordan, 14, and Kody, nine, children from Offset’s previous relationships.

“God Greatest Gift is a child…..” Offset captioned the post. “My youngest turned three today happy bday Wave Set love you son son!”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old “I Like It” rapper posted pictures with her holding Wave in her arm. She also added a sweet throwback video in the post showing the rapper holding him and feeding him his bottle as a newborn. She captioned her post, “Happy birthday to my son Wavey Man.”

“I was soo happy when I found I was having a baby then all of a sudden I got so scared when I found out I was having a boy I’m such a girly girl,” she continued. “You make it easy tho getting into that sporty mom bag. My baby love his momma soo much. I’ll always have your back, front, and sides.”

In her photos, Cardi also showed off her baby bump, her third child with her estranged ex.

Cardi B and Offset - whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively - were secretly wed on September 20, 2017, in Atlanta. Then in 2020, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, but ultimately the couple ended up rekindling their romance.

Unfortunately, according to Page Six, a representative for Cardi B confirmed the rapper has filed for divorce again after six years of marriage. She is reportedly seeking primary custody of their children: six-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave.

Despite the rumors that Offset was unfaithful, a source explained the “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed for divorce because the two of them had grown apart.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the source told the outlet. “This is something she wants to do.”

She later announced her pregnancy with their third child on Instagram on Thursday, August 1. In the photo, she rocked her baby bump, donning an all-red outfit with a fur coat. She captioned the photo, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!”

She continued: “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” She concluded.