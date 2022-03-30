The job of protecting one of the world’s most famous rappers never ends, even at Disneyland. A hilarious video of Cardi B’s security guard went viral this week after he was captured in all his seriousness riding in a teacup.

In a video posted to Twitter, the “Bodak Yellow” singer is seen spinning on the Mad Tea Party ride with her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, in a pink teacup while her security guard rides alongside them in a blue teacup. Cardi B’s security guard kept things professional, wearing a straight face and looking out for the mother and daughter. The video has since gone viral on Twitter, with almost ten million views.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Cardi B’s security guard sitting seriously in a teacup, and shared their reactions on Twitter.

“CARDI’S SECURITY I’M CRYING,” wrote one fan.

“Cardi B’s security guard getting on the tea cups is hysterical,” another person tweeted. “Just impossible to look cool on a teacup that’s spinning.”

One Twitter user shared: “I’ve watched this so many times.”

“The bodyguard not playing he’s like, ‘Yeah I wish ya would try me on these teacups,’” said someone else.

Cardi B — whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar — shares two children with Migos rapper Offset. The couple welcomed their second child, a son, in September 2021. Cardi recently shared a close-up photo of the baby’s eye on Twitter after fans requested to see a picture of the newborn baby. “That’s all y’all will get,” she captioned the close-up photo.

Many fans defended Cardi’s decision to keep her personal life private, while others were disappointed that they couldn’t see more of the baby’s face. “How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?” the rapper tweeted in response to the backlash. “It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days without people getting irritated.”

This is not the first time that the “WAP” singer, who also shares daughter Kulture with Offset, has chosen to keep details surrounding her children private. She previously made her daughter’s Instagram private after the comments were flooded by trolls.