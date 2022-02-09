Cardi B has revealed that she decided to make her three-year-old daughter Kulture’s Instagram private after her posts were filled with abusive messages in the comments.

In September 2020, the rapper, 29, first launched Kulture’s Instagram account, with the profile now boasting more than 2.3m followers. According to the account’s bio, the Instagram is the toddler’s “official page” and managed by her mother. It also describes Kulture as “spoiled” and a fan of the colour pink.

Recently, however, Cardi decided to make the account private after Instagram users began flooding the toddler’s account with bullying messages.

The WAP singer shared her decision in a since-deleted post on Twitter, where she wrote that she hadn’t been checking Kulture’s account “but now I’m going to lock her page” after she was made aware of the abusive comments by fans on social media.

“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter, before sharing her disgust with those who had left the comments.

Kulture’s account is now set to private, which means that Instagram users can no longer look at the profile until their request to follow has been approved.

Cardi B shares Kulture with her husband, Offset. The couple also welcomed their son this past September, but have yet to publicly announce the baby’s name.

The rapper’s decision to make the account private comes after she previously spoke to Vogue in December 2019 about motherhood and being constantly focused on her child.

“I could shake my a**, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom,” she said at the time. “All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my a**, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a per centage of my check goes to my kid’s trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future.”

She also noted that wanting to have children encouraged her to work hard, and that she wants her daughter to know that in the future.

“I want to tell her that a lot of the s*** that I have done in life - no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids,” she said.