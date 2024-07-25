Carol Kirkwood says she had to ‘find herself’ before moving on from divorce

Support truly

Carol Kirkwood has opened up about her single life after her divorce from cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood, whom she split in 2008 after 18 years of marriage.

The BBC weather presenter, 62, announced she had remarried in December 2023 to police officer Steve Randall, 49, after 15 years of “finding herself” post divorce.

Kirkwood said she adapted to living alone after her split from Kirkwood by prioritising her female friends, who advised her to be alone before finding another partner.

Speaking to The Times, Kirkwood revealed: “I was never lonely because I have lots of close female friends. We’d go out to events, or invite each other round for supper.

“Somebody said to me that before I moved on to another romantic relationship, I’d have to find myself,” she added.

“I thought, what nonsense. I know who I am. But it’s true. I needed to become comfortable with my own company before I was ready to move on. And I enjoyed being a single girl.”

Kirkwood admitted she had a “couple of boyfriends” during her single era, which were not serious. “They were just chaps I would go out with on dates,” she said.

“When I met my present husband, Steve, I was ready to meet somebody. He was a friend before we became romantically involved,” she added.

The BBC presenter said she had offered to sell her house when Randall became her partner, so they could buy a property together, but the police officer was happy moving into her home.

“He’s a keeper,” she said. “He’s a very good cook and tidy as well — tidier than I am.”

Kirkwood and Randall tied the knot in Buckinghamshire in December 2023, days after the year’s Christmas festivities.

open image in gallery Carol Kirkwood and Steve Randall got enagaged in 2022 ( BBC )

“It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy,” the meteorologist announced on BBC Breakfast at the time.

“It was a tiny wedding but so romantic and intimate,” she continued on X/Twitter. “A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn’t a ‘secret’ wedding, just a private one.”

Before tying the knot, Kirkwood spoke of her husband Randall, describing him as “extremely handsome" and praising him for always making her laugh.

Speaking to Prima magazine, she said: “He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic – it’s 2.45am.”

“And he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses.”