Carrie Johnson has announced that she and former prime minister Boris Johnson have welcomed their third child together, a son named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

The former political activist, 35, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday (11 July) and confirmed that she gave birth on 5 July at 9.15am. Referring to her newborn son’s middle names, she joked: “Can you guess which name my husband chose?”

Carrie shared several photographs of the family’s newest arrival, including one of her cradling him in her arms and another of the couple’s eldest son Wilfred pulling a blanket over his baby brother.

She wrote in the caption: “A week of Frankie [red heart emoji]. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5 July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitmenet has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.”

She thanked the NHS maternity team at University College London Hospital, adding: “They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude.”

The new mother-of-three joked: “Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding?”

More to follow...