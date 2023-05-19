Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie is pregnant with their third child

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson are expecting their third child, the couple have announced.

In an Instagram post accompanied by a picture of Ms Johnson holding hands with the couple’s first two children, the 35-year-old wrote:

“New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.

“Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…she soon will!”

The former prime minister, 58, and his wife had their first son together, Wilfred, in April 2020. Their second child, daughter Romy, was born in December 2021.

Earlier that year, Ms Johnson revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage which had left her “heartbroken.” Upon her birth, Romy was labelled their “rainbow baby” by the couple, a term used to refer to a child expected after the loss of a baby to miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal birth.

Boris Johnson poses with his wife Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street following their wedding at Westminster Cathedral on May 29, 2021 (Downing Street via Getty Images)

A British media consultant, Ms Johnson worked as a media official for the Conservative Party. She is a senior advisor to Oceana, an ocean conservation charity.

Opening up about her miscarriage, Ms Johnson said she had found comfort in speaking to others who had also experienced a similar loss.

The timing of her announcement suggests she was pregnant at the time of their wedding.

The couple were engaged in late 2019 and they married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021.

While the baby girl was Ms Johnson’s second child, Mr Johnson is more familiar with the experience of parenthood. During his resignation speech, Boris thanked Carrie and “all of my children”, however the exact number of offspring the prime minister has remains unclear.

(Carrie Johnson/Instagram/PA)

It is believed that the prime minister has eight children, however, he has not officially confirmed the exact number.

What is known is that the prime minister and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.

Mr Johnson also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, who was fathered as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009.