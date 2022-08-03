Mom’s hilarious reaction to winning $38k at a slot machine goes viral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video of a mother winning big at a casino in Canada has gone viral and viewers are heartwarmed by the mom’s tearful reaction.

The sweet video was uploaded to TikTok on Monday by user Melanie Ryan and has since gained more than six million views. In the one-minute clip, Melanie’s mother Christie Ryan is seen sitting at the slot machine at Elements Casino Mohawk in Ontario, Canada. The mom starts jumping up and down when she thinks she’s just won CA$10,000 ($7772 USD) at the casino.

The amount of winnings displayed on the slot machine screen continues to climb, until a family member standing behind Christie presses the button on the machine to reveal the full amount, which is actually $50,000 ($38861 USD). The mom then lets out a loud scream and repeatedly shouts: “Oh my god!”

Her daughter captioned the viral video: “When you THINK you’ve won 10k but…”

TikTok users rushed to the comments section to congratulate Christie on her winnings, and were heartwarmed by the mom’s reaction.

“And they say money don’t make you happy,” said one viewer.

“You can tell by the reaction, this money lifted so much wait off of her shoulders! Pure happiness!! Amazing!!!!” said someone else.

“Awe I love how happy she got,” a third user said.

In a comment, Melanie said: “My momma is one happy gal and as an entire family, we are so incredibly grateful!”

This mom isn’t the only person winning big lately. A lucky lottery player in Illinois won $1.337 billion on Friday in the Mega Millions jackpot – the third-highest lottery prize in American history. The winning numbers for the lottery were 13-36-45-57-67 but the winner has yet to come forward and claim their prize, according to Illinois lottery officials.