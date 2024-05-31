Allergies to pets are triggered by specific proteins found in the saliva and urine of pets, and 10 to 20% of the worldwide population are affected, leading to symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and skin rashes.

Is it fair that people with allergies miss out on the fun, love, and companionship that furry family members bring? And what about those moving into or regularly visiting a household that already has pets? Fortunately, breakthroughs in pet nutrition mean that people with pet allergies may be able to consider a new pet or enjoy spending time with their existing pets.

Hannah graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in 2011 and worked in mixed practice for a few years before focusing on small animal work. Alongside writing for the Veterinary Content Company, Hannah is a Scientific Editor, working on manuscripts prior to and following peer review, and works as Community Lead for a team of Veterinary Human Factors trainers. ( The Veterinary Content Company )

Understanding pet allergens

It’s a common misconception that people allergic to pets are allergic to their hair. But the hair itself isn’t the allergen. Instead, it’s a protein that’s found mainly in their saliva, along with urine and some oil glands in their skin. Because of their grooming and toileting habits, combined with normal shedding of dead skin cells, pet hairs become coated with this protein, which is how the allergen spreads into the environment. In cats, the primary allergen is the protein Fel d 1.

Understanding the true allergen associated with pet allergies explains why choosing a cat who is low-shedding doesn’t necessarily improve your symptoms. Despite the ubiquity of the term, a ‘hypoallergenic cat’ does not exist. All cats produce Fel d 1, to varying extents. Although fewer pet hairs around your home is a good thing from an allergy perspective, you’ll still be exposed to the allergen through contact with your cat and the soft furnishings and surfaces where they’ve been. Because the protein will be among the dead skin cells and hair floating in the air, it’s hard to avoid it.

The impact of allergies on pet owners

The symptoms associated with pet allergies include coughing, sneezing, wheezing, skin rashes, hives, and in severe cases, anaphylaxis. Measures like regular hoovering, washing soft furnishings, and using air purifiers can help reduce the amount of allergens in your home.

However, if you live with a cat, it’s a constant battle to keep your symptoms under control. Many people with allergies will choose not to get a cat, but with friends and family, new relationships, and even housing arrangements, it’s not easy to completely avoid them. Those who choose to keep their cat despite their allergies often need to restrict their contact with their pet to reduce their symptoms, but still experience skin rashes and breathing difficulties despite their best efforts.

Nutritional approaches to reducing pet allergens

Modifying your cat’s diet to keep their skin as healthy as possible could also reduce pet allergens since inflamed or irritated skin sheds more cells, especially when your pet scratches. Omega-3 fatty acids are a natural anti-inflammatory, keeping the skin barrier healthy and reducing irritation, scratching, and dander.

Another nutritional approach is to target the allergen protein so it doesn’t trigger an allergic response. In this case you can try Purina PRO PLAN LiveClear cat food, it is the first and only cat food to help manage pet allergens. When cats eat LiveClear, a specific protein sourced from eggs binds to the Fel d1 and safely neutralises it.

Neutralising the allergen in this way helps reduce exposure to the active allergen in people who suffer from cat allergies. When fed daily, LiveClear reduces the allergens on cat hair by an average of 47%, starting from 3 weeks*. Combining this nutritional approach, where LiveClear is the cat’s primary source of food each day, with other allergen management methods, means cat owners with allergies could enjoy more loving time with their cats without worries or restrictions.

( Purina )

