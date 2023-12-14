Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Catherine Zeta-Jones has poked fun at herself in a birthday tribute for her stepson, Cameron Douglas.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram on Wednesday 13 December to wish her stepson a happy 45th birthday. “Dance like it’s your birthday!” she captioned the post, which showed a photo of the actor dressed in a white sleeveless tank and baggy shorts, while playing with a dog.

“Happy bday to my stepson @cameronmorrelldouglas. Love from your… oh so wicked stepmother,” she joked. In the comments section, Cameron’s father - legendary actor Michael Douglas - also wished his son a happy birthday. “Happy Bday Bud,” the 79-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, fans and followers joined in on the well wishes in the comment section. “He looks like his grandfather,” one Instagram user wrote, referring to the late Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away in February 2020 at the age of 103.

The Wednesday star and the Fatal Attraction actor recently celebrated 23 years of marriage in November. Prior to his relationship with Zeta-Jones, Douglas married Diandra Luker - the daughter of an Austrian diplomat - in 1997. They welcomed their son Cameron one year later, but divorced in 1995.

He began dating the Welsh actor in 1999 after meeting at the Deauville Film Festival in France. The couple were married one year later at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. These days, they share two children together: son Dylan Douglas, 23, and daughter Carys, 20.

Last month, Zeta-Jones celebrated their 23-year wedding anniversary by posting a series of photos of the couple over the years. “Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage,” she captioned the Instagram post. The first image in the slideshow showed Zeta-Jones and Douglas sharing a kiss at their wedding, along with another photo of them walking down the aisle.

“Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits,” she jokingly added. “I love you… from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honour recipient.”

Meanwhile, the Basic Instinct actor marked the occasion with his own anniversary tribute on Instagram. As he shared a photo of the pair dancing at their wedding, he included the message: “Happy 23 and me, my darling @catherinezetajones! Can’t wait for 24! Happy Anniversary #23years.”

Despite being married for more than two decades, Zeta-Jones hasn’t missed an opportunity to poke fun at the 25-year age gap between herself and her husband. Last year, the Chicago star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she spoke about their 22nd wedding anniversary.

“I know. Can you imagine 22 years? And we have the same birthday. So 25 September is our same birthday,” she told the audience, before noting: “25 years difference. Not the same day.”