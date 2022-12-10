Catherine Zeta-Jones pokes fun at her 25-year age gap with husband Michael Douglas

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Catherine Zeta-Jones has poked fun at the age gap between her and husband Michael Douglas.

The Welsh actor, who currently stars as Morticia Addams in Netflix series Wednesday, appeared on Late night with Seth Meyers to discuss her forthcoming role in National Treasure: Edge of History.

During her appearance on the show, Zeta-Jones spoke about her recent wedding anniversary, which took place in November. Zeta-Jones, 53, married Douglas, 78, in 2000.

When the crowd cheered after Meyers said the pair had been married for 22 years, Zeta-Jones responded: “I know. Can you imagine 22 years? And we have the same birthday. So 25 September is our same birthday.”

She then pointed at the audience, and added while jokingly grimacing: “25 years difference. Not the same day.”

Discussing how they celebrated the anniervasry, Zeta-Jones said: “We went off to Morocco. It was absolutely fabulous, actually.”

The couple have two children – Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19 – and, when asked if they have watched her earlier roles, Zeta-Jones said: “They say that they’ve seen everything, but they haven’t. I get it. I’m OK with that. I haven’t seen everything I’ve done either.”

Zeta-Jones said she gets “way too critical and analytical” to fully enjoy watching some of her performances.

In 2021, the actor revealed that Douglas had warned their kids away from acting as he believes it is harder to succeed with famous parents.

According to Zeta-Jones, the Wall Street actor said they would have to work harder to overcome the association of who their parents are.

Catherine Zeta-Jones poked fun at her and husband Michael Douglas’s age gap (YouTube)

However, this does not seem to have put them off, with Zeta-Jones telling Meyers: “My kids want to be actors even though I was convinced they were gonna be history teachers, and so they love the craft of acting. And they get our business.

She added: “My gosh, this business has been great to me. I’ve had a really wonderful life thus far.”

National Treasure: Edge of History, a series based on the Nicolas Cage films, will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 14 December.