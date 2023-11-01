Celebrate ten years of LG OLED TVs with this unmissable deal from Currys

If you’re in the market for a new TV, there’s plenty of reasons to invest in an OLED. Unlike LCD televisions, OLEDs present a much higher contrast display, thanks to the millions of self-lit pixels that switch on and off individually for deeper blacks, richer contrast and vibrant true-to-life colours for a more immersive watching experience.

OLEDs also make for a responsive display, capable of fast frame rates and low input lag which not only makes for smoother video content but is ideally suited for gaming as well.

Match this with 4K resolutions and high dynamic range (HDR) and the improvement will be instantly noticeable from older models.

LG’s market leading OLED range has been going ten years strong and in that time, the company has built on its innovative display technology to deliver a a wide range of OLED TV models, from 42” right up to 97”, for consumers.

In order to celebrate this landmark date, Currys is offering a guaranteed cash prize for any purchase of one of LG’s OLED TVs, ranging from £25 to £100,000.

To find out how to purchase an eligible model for your chance to win, keep reading below.

LG OLED65C34LA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED evo TV: Was £2,699, now £2099, Currys.co.uk

● Screen size: 65 in

● Display Technology: 4K OLED evo

● HDR compatibility: Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

● Dimensions: 826 x 1441 x 45.1 mm (without stand)

● Audio: Dolby Atmos

The LG C3 range of OLED TVs use self-lit pixels on their display for brilliant blacks and crisp highlights. Even on the backdrop of a clear night sky, you’ll be able to pick out the individual stars and because the TV doesn’t have a backlight, no grey halos are produced.

The α9 AI processor Gen6 is hard at work in the background, upscaling every image you watch and every sound you hear. Thanks to its thin and light design, the C3 would neatly sit in just about any space in your home.

LG OLED65G36LA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED evo TV: Was £3,299, now £2,699, Currys.co.uk

● Screen size: 65 in

● Display Technology: 4K OLED evo

● HDR compatibility: Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

● Dimensions: 826 x 1441 x 24.3 mm (without stand – wall-mount only included)

● Audio: Dolby Atmos

The LG G3 OLED range is designed to not only provide immaculate picture quality but retain discretion while doing so. With a built-in wall mount and ultra thin profile, the G3 sits flush on the wall for a stylish and seamless look.

The G3 also plays host to LG’s Brightness Booster MAX technology, which the manufacturer claims can make the display 70 per cent brighter* than conventional OLED TVs.

LG OLED65B36LA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £2,499, now £1,899, Currys.co.uk

● Screen size: 65 in

● Display Technology: 4K OLED

● HDR compatibility: Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

● Dimensions: 832 x 1449 x 46.9 mm

● Audio: Dolby Atmos

With 4K Ultra HD and 120Hz support, LG’s B3 OLED range is an excellent choice for anyone looking to make a significant upgrade to their home cinema and gaming setup. LG’s self-lit display, along with ultra-wide viewing angles and thin bezel, makes for a vivid display that the whole home can enjoy - wherever they’re seated.

*70% brightness increase applies to 55/65/77” models