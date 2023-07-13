Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wimbledon hosted a variety of doubles on the court and in the stands this year as celebrity couples showed up to the annual tennis tournament for a daytime date.

A-list pairs came from home and across the pond dressed in polka dots and various plaid prints, rallying their attention between the match in front of them and each other.

From Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry to Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, see who showed up to All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club together.

Cara Delevingne and Minke

The 30-year-old model and her songstress girlfriend, 31, attended day eight of the tournament. Delevingne and Minke met when they attended the public boarding school Beadales in England. The two were spotted together in Portofino in 2022 before they were confirmed dating earlier this year.

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Apatow donned a baby blue and white plaid jacket to match his wife of 25 years in a floral off-the-shoulder look. Mann met Apatow on set of The Cable Guy in 1996, with the pair married the following year.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The “Teenage Dream” singer, 38, and Bloom, 44, couldn’t take their eyes off one another as they leaned in for a quick kiss in the stands. Perry and Bloom met in 2016 and dated for a year before calling it quits in 2017. By 2018, the couple had rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J

The Danish-Israeli professional basketball player and singer tossed an oversized pink tennis ball around as they posed together on the 10th day of the tournament. Jessie J, 35, and boyfriend Colman, 39, welcomed their son Sky in early May.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan

On day nine, Beckham and Regan alternated between giggling to each other and focusing on the match in front of them. The 20-year-old soccer star and his model girlfriend became a duo in 2019.

Oli Green and Sienna Miller

Green, 26, couldn’t hold back his smile as Miller, 41, nestled her head on his shoulder. The two Hollywood stars are still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship since going public in February.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy

Payne, 29, and Cassidy, 36, enjoyed their time inside Evian’s Barbie-like pink suite. The One Direction singer recently returned from his 100-day stay at a rehabilitation facility in Louisiana. He and Cassidy wowed fans with relationship reports after their public break-up in 2022.

Pheobe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller

The 28-year-old actress appeared to be “the diamond of the day” to her 27-year-old boyfriend. Dynevor and Fuller debuted their relationship just three months ago when they were spotted holding hands in London.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

The singer and his wife Hurley enjoyed each other’s company while they zoned in from the stands. The music industry icon, 61, and karate instructor, 60, got hitched 34 years ago, celebrating their anniversary every April.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton

The Princess of Wales’ 36-year-old brother showed up for day four of the tournament with his wife following their pregnancy announcement on 5 July via Instagram. Middleton, 36, and Thevenet, 33, were introduced by the British entrepreneur’s therapy dog in 2018 when he trotted over to her at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea.

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

The famed Wimbledon winner graced the stands with his presence next to his 45-year-old fellow tennis pro wife Mirka. Roger, the eight-time singles title holder, and Mirka were married in 2009, hosting their nuptials in Basel, Switzerland.

Jameela Jamil and James Blake

Jamil and Blake set their sights on the court in front of them. The 37-year-old British actress and her 34-year-old musician boyfriend have been a team of two since 2015.