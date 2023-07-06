Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton’s brother James has announced he and his wife Alizee Thevenet are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday 5 July, the British entrepreneur announced he and Thevenet were pregnant. “We couldn’t be more excited... well Mable might be,” he wrote, including two pictures of his wife and their golden retriever jumping up to touch her baby bump.

Middleton continued: “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however, we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family.

The soon-to-be father lost Ella, his therapy dog of 15 years, back in January.

At the time, he took to social media to declare the heartbreaking passing of his former furry sidekick, writing: “It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away. For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I’m going to miss her terribly.”

Not only did Ella help Middleton come to terms with his mental health, but she also introduced the Princess of Wales’ brother to his wife in 2018.

Ella met Thevenet first when she walked over to her at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea, London.

Three years later, Middleton admitted his initial embarrassment in an interview with The Telegraph. He said: “Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back.

“Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she would not have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

Middleton and Thevenet were engaged in 2019, before tying the knot in 2021. The couple celebrated with friends and family in the South of France after having to postpone the event due to Covid-19.

Middleton’s joy over the pregnancy news comes after he previously expressed his desire to be the “best uncle” to his niece Charlotte when the Princess of Wales was pregnant with her.

The expectant parents also gave fans another glimpse at Thevenet’s pregnant stomach on their Ella & Co account. “We have a new member of the pack coming soon,” the caption read, with followers taking to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.