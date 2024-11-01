Nine of the best celebrity Halloween 2024 outfits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Halloween 2024 is over again, and it’s been another year of some unique takes on the spooky season.

From movies to medication, many celebrities tried to think outside of the box to make their mark, while others stuck to the tried and tested.

We’ve rounded up the best looks below.

Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from Monsters Inc

The Chicken Shop date host paid homage to the grumpy secretary from the Pixar classic.

Dimoldenberg’s outfit featured Roz’s slug-like body, facial wart and a Monsters Inc branded mug, as well as the character’s trademark red cardigan, gravity-defying purple hair and eyelash glasses.

“Roz from Monsters Inc the original office siren,” wrote the presenter in the caption of her Instagram post.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/AmeliaDimz )

Maya Jama as Beetlejuice’s “unruly niece”

Love Island host Jama, opted for a voluminous green wig and monochromatic pinstriped suit in the style of Hollywood’s favourite bio-exorcist.

“Beetlejuice was one of my favourite films growing up and I wanted to be his sidekick so bad,” wrote the model in a post resharing the pictures.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/MayaJama )

Heid Klum as alien being ET

Every year, Halloween fans eagerly await the model’s latest spooky invention, as she often goes viral for her innovative looks.

For 2024, Klum and her husband and musician Tom Kaulitz, dressed as extraterrestrials, inspired by the movie ET. The outfit came complete with moving mouths and eyes, which were remote-controlled by her team.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall )

Lizzo as LizzOzempic

Singer and musician Lizzo, hit back at critics with a tongue-in-cheek outfit as she dressed as diabetes drug Ozempic. The medication, which has since been associated with weight-loss, has drawn its fans and critics since it became a Hollywood craze.

The gag was in response to a South Park episode that parodied the star, as well as critics who called out her dramatic weight-loss.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/LizzoBeEating )

Paris Hilton as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction

The billionaire heiress transformed into a doppelganger for Mia Wallace, the iconic lead in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film, Pulp Fiction, played by Uma Thurman.

A poster for the movie has since become a cult piece of artwork, with Hilton recreating it to show off her new look complete with a short black bob and a thin cigarette holder.

Ed Sheeran as a meme of himself

“Shape of You” singer Sheeran took a more meta approach to the spooky season as he opted to dress as himself – but an AI-generated meme of himself in a monkey outfit.

The musician dressed up in the costume, complete with monkey ears, captioning the post “Haters will say its AI”.

Pixie Lott as an aperol spritz

Former X Factor contestant and singer Pixie Lott opted to dress as popular cocktail, the Aperol spritz. Complete with the cocktail glass, and slices of orange, Lott accessorised the costume with a jewel-encrusted Aperol bottle.

open image in gallery ( PA )

Kylie Jenner as Barbarella

The mother-of-two and Kardashian clan member opted to channel Jane Fonda in the 1968 classic movie as an astronaut sent from the future.

Jenner wore a wig reminiscent of Fonda’s big hairstyle, along with a metallic top and drips of blood on her torso.

Halle Berry as a witch

While the Oscar-winning actor inspired countless outfits again this year, she herself opted for something more classic.

Grammy-winning musician Tyla dressed as Berry’s character as Sharon Stone in The Flintstones while Halle Bailey dressed as her Bond girl character Jinx from the 2002 film Die Another Day.

Berry herself wore, a pointed witch’s hat, midnight blue gown and torn tights, complete with black boots and her own black cat.