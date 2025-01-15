Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celine Dion has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, nine years after his death.

The 56-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 14) to mark the anniversary of her husband’s death. Angélil died of throat cancer in 2016 at the age of 73.

“René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already,” she wrote in the caption alongside a picture of them and their three sons. “Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I.”

She continued: “You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…. We love you.”

In the picture, Dion and her family sat on a red couch, while she was wearing a white sweater and matching pants. She’s seen smiling alongside her three children – René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 18 – all of whom were also wearing white clothing.

Many fans in the comments gushed about Dion’s sweet tribute.

Celine Dion calls late husband René Angélil her ‘greatest champion’ in Instagram tribute ( Getty Images )

“Your love is so beautiful and pure that it makes me believe in true love and that it transcends death,” one wrote.

“Your courage has always been an inspiration to everyone. You have successfully cared for your children. Rene will be proud of you!” another added.

Dion and Angélil tied the knot in 1994, three years after getting engaged. Since her husband’s death, the “I’m Alive” singer has continued to honor his memory. In December, she shared a sweet snap on Instagram from their wedding day as she celebrated their anniversary.

“You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour!”

During an interview with People in June 2024, she shared how she’s kept her late husband close to her after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. “I’m still married to René. He’s still my husband. When we have to travel to my treatments to see my doctors, I always bring pictures [of him],” she said. “And we have pictures, of course, all over the place in the house.”

She also recalled the sweet bond that her sons had with their father.

“Even when they were very small, even when he was still with us in his bed [when he was] in his room struggling, he was with us still,” she added. “They would tell him], ‘Dad, we’re going to be watching Ratatouille tonight, so I hope you like it.’ They were talking to him, and they kiss the pictures.”