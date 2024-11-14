Celine Dion gets sick of Titanic hit My Heart Will Go On in funny new video

Singer Celine Dion appeared to get somewhat sick of her iconic Titanic hit in a funny video she shared with fans.

The My Heart Will Go On singer took to Instagram on Thursday (13 November) as she was filmed asking Siri to play her version of Edith Piaf’s Hymne à l’amour.

In the clip, Dion says: “Hey Siri, play Hymne à l'amour by Celine Dion?”

Siri responds: “I cannot find that track by Celine Dion but here is My Heart Will Go On.”

The singer starts laughing and says “Never mind”, before suggesting she ask the question in a stronger French accent.

Siri respons: “Okay, here is Hymne à l'amour by Celine Dion.”