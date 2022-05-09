Celine Dion shares rare photo of three sons in honour of Mother’s Day

Celine Dion celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with her three sons, as the legendary singer reflected on the mothers in Ukraine during Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children,” Dion captioned her Instagram post.

“And for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe...and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life,” she added.

Alongside her message of gratitude, Dion shared a makeup-free snapshot of herself seated next to her 21-year-old son, René-Charles, and 11-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them,” she continued. “We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families.”

As Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the French-Canadian singer previously voiced her support for the “courageous people of Ukraine” in an Instagram post.

René Angélil – Dion’s manager and the father to her three boys – died in January 2016 at age 73, after a battle with throat cancer. The couple were married in 1994. This past January, Dion paid tribute to the anniversary of her late husband’s death in a touching Instagram post.

“I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there… I miss you,” the 54-year-old singer captioned a black and white picture of Angélil.

Last Mother’s Day, the French-Canadian singer celebrated the holiday by posting another family photo, this time with their three Yellow Labradors. “Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?” she wrote last year. “What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that? To be continued…”