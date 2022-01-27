The Celine Dion singing trend taking over the internet

The latest trend featuring a Celine Dion song has gone viral and multiple celebrities are taking part in it.

The TikTok challenge involves taking a video of yourself lip-syncing to Dion’s 1996 song, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

You can also get as creative as you want, such as by using a fake microphone as you lip-sync or filming the video in an obscure location.

For example, on 26 January, Mandy Moore shared a video on Instagram of herself, alongside her two This Is Us co-stars, Sterling K Brown and Jon Huertas.

In the clip. Moore has her old-age makeup, which she wears in the show to distinguish the different times period of her character’s life. Next to her, Brown and Huertas are sitting on the couch.

At the start of the video, Moore is simply looking down and lipsyncing the song. She then quickly stands up to continue singing and grabs the remote in front of her to use as a microphone. Brown begins shining two flashlights on her and Huertas is waving a fan towards her.

“When you call ‘grace’ to make a @tiktok…,” Moore wrote in the caption.

Moore isn’t the only star who’s embraced the trend. On January 25, Singer Michael Bublé shared his video on a hockey rink on Instagram.

While lipsyncing Dion’s song, he’s holding a hockey stick and standing in front of a goal. As the song continues, he tosses the stick aside and grabs a trophy. Behind him, a friend is waving a Canadian flag in honor of Dion’s nationality.

“Finally had the time to put in the effort that this trend deserves,” Bublé wrote in the caption. “I love you @celinedion”

On her Instagram story, Dion responded to Bublé’s video.

(celinedion/Instagram)

“He shoots, he scores!” she wrote. “You’re amazing @michaelbuble. Love you!”

Bublé reposted Dion’s message on his own Instagram story and wrote: “Love you more..no you hang up…no you hang up.”