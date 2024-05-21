Chad Michael Murray comments on short marriage to Sophia Bush

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chad Michael Murray has made a rare comment about his marriage to Sophia Bush.

The One Tree Hill alum recently did an interview with The Cut, published on Tuesday, where he touched on his relationship with his co-star and their marriage, which only lasted for five months – from April to September 2005.

“I was a baby. I didn’t know up, down, left, right,” he told the outlet. “You move out there, and you go, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That’s exciting!’” When the marriage ended, Bush attempted to file an annulment, claiming fraud was the reason why, but her request was denied, according to The Cut.

Currently, Murray has been married to Sarah Roemer since 2015, and the two share three children.

Bush has also spoken out about her relationship with her co-star. Back in 2018, she told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy that “Everyone’s been 22 and stupid.”

The actress wasn’t even happy about so many people bringing up that relationship of hers, wishing it would stop.

“People won’t let it go,” she told Cohen. “Can you imagine if the idiot you dated when you were a senior in high school – if people still would not stop talking to you about?”

Following her 2023 divorce from Grant Hughes, Bush is now dating former US Women’s National Team soccer player, Ashlyn Harris after the two connected following their respective divorces.

“I didn’t expect to find love in this support system. I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it,” she said in an essay she wrote for Glamour back in April. “And I think it’s very easy not to see something that’s been in front of your face for a long time when you’d never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option. What I saw was a friend with her big, happy life. And now I know she thought the same thing about me.”

Bush mentioned in her essay that a lot of effort went into figuring out her feelings and eventually cultivating a relationship with Harris, but that didn’t come without rumors like the two of them having affairs.

“A lot of effort was made to be graceful with other people’s processing, their time and obligations, and their feelings. What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumor mill began to spit in the ugliest ways,” she wrote.

“There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were the accusations of being a homewrecker. The ones who said I’d left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women – my partners have known what I’m into for as long as I have (so that’s not it, y’all, sorry!).”

She also couldn’t help but be in awe over what she loves about her partner. “I don’t believe it’s my place to discuss details of Ashlyn’s circumstances or her children, but I will say that I am absolutely in awe of her relentless integrity. The way she prioritizes and centers her kids, not only in her life but in the core of her being, is breathtaking to behold,” Bush said about Harris.

“Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother. Seeing Ashlyn choose to not simply survive but thrive for her babies has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed a friend do. And now I get to love her. How lucky am I?”