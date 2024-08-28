Channing Tatum once bought new T-shirts for an entire year to avoid doing laundry

Support truly

Channing Tatum has revealed his one lazy habit when it comes to doing laundry.

The Blink Twice actor, 44, recently shared how he avoided throwing his clothes in the wash for an entire year. In an episode of GQ’s 10 Essentials series. Talking through the 10 things he can’t live without, Tatum explains that he hated doing laundry so much that he once repeatedly purchased white T-shirts, so he’d still have clothes to wear without having to wash them.

"I hate doing laundry. Like, I hate it more than I can possibly say,” the Magic Mike star said. “I had one year that I called ‘the year of the fresh white tee.’ I don’t think I did laundry all year that year. I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought.”

Tatum noted that he wouldn’t just throw away the shirt after one use, as he recalled: “I’d be like, ‘I can get, like, two wears out of this a week. This is gonna be good.’

“The year of the fresh white T – 1999 or 2000. It’s a beautiful year,” he jokingly added.

Unsurprisingly, Tatum’s style has evolved since then. While he still believes that a plain, white T-shirt is an essential clothing staple, the former model shared that these days his preferred brand is Hanes.

“I always gravitated to just, like, a very simple, old, tattered white shirt,” Tatum said. “It’s just a classic thing.”

Dickies or Carhartt are also his go-to brands for an essential pair of pants. “I’ve grown up with them in so many different ways. I have a pair of Dickies that I’ve had since I was probably 18 years old,” he said, before quipping: “They don’t fit very well anymore, my butt’s gotten bigger.”

The actor recently showcased his style skills while wearing a matching black ensemble with his fiancée, Zoe Kravitz, at the Blink Twice premiere earlier this month. The couple, who got engaged last year, posed for photos together at the Los Angeles premiere of the thriller film, where they met on set. Blink Twice, originally titled Pussy Island, marks Kravitz’s directorial debut.

The 35-year-old Batman star looked chic in a silk black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cut-out dress, which she paired with Raven slingback heels, a slicked-back bun and red lipstick. Meanwhile, Tatum wore a black suit jacket over a white collared shirt with matching black trousers and a classic white pocket square.

In one photo, Tatum wrapped his arm around Kravitz as she placed her hand on his chest, while another image saw the pair holding hands.

In Blink Twice – which Kravitz also co-wrote – Tatum stars as Slater King, a tech billionaire who invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to join him and his friends on a vacation to his private island. However, after strange occurrences start happening, Frida has to uncover the truth if she has any hope of making it out alive.

Multiple sources confirmed in October 2023 that Kravitz and Tatum were engaged after two years of dating. The Divergent star was previously married to long-term boyfriend Karl Glusman. The former couple dated for five years before tying the knot in 2019. Kravitz filed for divorce in January 2021, seven months before she and Tatum were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Tatum married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009. They were divorced in 2019 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly. Recently, he accused his ex-wife of “delaying tactics” in the latest round of their ongoing legal dispute regarding financial settlements.