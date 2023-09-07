Charlie Puth announces engagement to girlfriend Brooke Sansone

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlie Puth has announced his engagement to Brooke Sansone.

In a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, the “Attention” singer revealed that he’d proposed to his longtime girlfriend, digital marketing coordinator Brooke Sansone, in New York City.

Below a series of photos of him and Sansone celebrating the happy news at italian restaurant, Lucalim in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, Puth wrote: “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

In the first picture from the Instagram carousel, Puth and Sansone are seen taking a selfie while holding glasses of white wine, with Sansone’s engagement ring on full display. The following photo shows a close-up of the tear-drop ring as Sansone reaches for a slice of pepperoni pizza. Lastly, the third photo captured Puth and Sansone having their very own Lady and The Tramp moment, except in this case, they were sharing a slice of pizza.

The engagement news comes as the couple was recently photographed strolling around the streets of the trendy Tribeca neighbourhood in New York City. The marketing professional donned a white sundress and mirrored sunglasses, while her pop star beau sported a classic white T-shirt paired with ripped jean shorts.

The pair were childhood friends who reconnected years later in 2022. They had made their red carpet debut in Los Angeles at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in February of this year. A month later, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Puth revealed that he had fallen in love “with somebody”.

“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” he explained, noting that it was “nice” to be with someone who he’s known for a “long time” before he skyrocketed to fame with his music career. “She’s always been very, very nice to me,” Puth added. “I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.”

“Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time,” he continued. “I’m not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy.”

The couple later went Instagram official in December 2022, when the singer posted an Instagram carousel that showcased photos that the pair had taken in a photo booth while celebrating his 31st birthday. At the time, he captioned the post: “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)”

Sansone - who Puth affectionately referred to as “Brookie” in an Instagram live - grew up alongside Puth, as their parents were friends and their families often vacationed together as a result. In 2014, Sansone’s father, Paul Sansone Jr, confirmed that their families go way back in a tweet he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “My friends son, Charlie Puth on the red carpet at the Grammy’s. Very cool stuff and a great kid.”