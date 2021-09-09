Charlotte Tilbury has revealed that she has a “bedroom eye” makeup routine to ensure her husband never sees her without makeup in order to “keep the magic alive”.

The makeup artist drew criticism after she said she wears makeup to sleep and neither her current husband, George Waud, nor her ex-husband, Charles Forbes, have ever seen her without it.

Tilbury, 48, told the Daily Mail she wears “bedroom eye” to bed and said: “I take off my makeup, do my skincare, then I put on my Colour Theory eye liner that lasts 16 hours and my mascara.

“George has never seen me without my bedroom eye. Never! I tell you, keep the magic alive.”

Tilbury, who founded her namesake makeup empire in 2013, married film producer Waud in 2014 and has two sons, 11-year-old Flynn from her first marriage, and seven-year-old Valentine with Waud.

She regularly working as a private makeup artist for celebrities, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Salma Hayek, Diane Kruger, and Kirsten Dunst. Tilbury was also recruited by Amal Clooney and Kate Moss to do their makeup on their wedding days.

But Tilbury’s comments about always wearing makeup in front of her partners has sparked backlash among women online, who described her advice as “nonsense” and accused her of sending“the wrong message”.

Some women joked they rarely wear makeup around their spouses, who “must feel hard done by” if Tilbury’s advice was effective.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Alternatively I could just refuse to marry someone so shallow.”

Another said: “If a man can’t accept me as my natural self then he can sod off. This is the wrong message to be sending out.

“We are not objects and I’m sure most men would agree with wanting to see a woman without makeup too.”

One Twitter user mused: “How strange that a woman who made her fortune selling makeup advocates for women to use more makeup.”

Tilbury sold her company to Spanish fashion and fragrances business Puig last June for an estimated £1bn.

She continues to own a significant stake in the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty brand and is the chair, president and chief creative officer, but is no longer the biggest shareholder.

Asked how much she earned from the deal with Puig, Tilbury told The Daily Mail she was keeping the figure “quite private” but added: “We did incredibly well and I did incredibly well, and it’s an incredibly proud moment.”