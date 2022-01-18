Woman reveals plan for tricking cheating boyfriend into confronting other woman

A woman has sparked a debate after describing the steps she went to to confront her boyfriend about cheating.

Last week, Lucy Dash, who goes by the username @lucydasshh on TikTok, revealed in a video posted to the app that she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her after she went through his phone, at which point she decided to pretend they had to go out of town for a “family emergency” so they could meet the other woman together.

According to Dash, while going through her boyfriend’s phone, she had discovered that he had been texting the other woman, who lived in a different state than the couple, for a while and that he had planned to meet the woman for a date.

“They been talking for a while now and he agreed to go on a date with her today,” she wrote in the text on the video.

In the clip, Dash revealed that she had texted the woman from her boyfriend’s phone and asked her to send her location, and then deleted the message. She then explained that she’d told her boyfriend that she needed him to accompany her “out of town for a family emergency,” but that she was actually driving to meet the other woman.

“Today I told him I needed to run out of town for a family emergency… he doesn’t know we are on our way to meet the girl together,” Dash continued, with the clip showing her driving as her boyfriend slept in the passenger seat of the car.

As of Tuesday, the video has been viewed more than 11.6m times, with numerous viewers weighing in on the situation.

Many TikTok users revealed that they were “invested” in the story, with one person writing: “Omg I’m invested.”

“Love the organised chaos,” someone else wrote, while another said: “Girl drive safe, we are waiting for part two.”

However, others were critical of Dash’s behaviour, as many suggested that she should break up with her boyfriend rather than go through the effort of confronting the other woman.

“Girl that’s too much....let him go,” one person commented, while another said: “Why even bother? Just say you know and move on.”

Someone else reminded Dash that she “deserves better in life,” before also urging her to just “move on”.

Despite the advice, Dash shared a follow-up video allegedly filmed during the confrontation, which appeared to be taken in a bar.

In the clip, which features shaky footage of a large group of people, a woman can be heard saying: “Stop recording,” while a man can be heard yelling.

“I cannot make this up y’all,” Dash wrote in the caption before claiming that her boyfriend “snatched” her phone away.

In the comments, she assured viewers that she would be going Live to discuss the situation, however, she later revealed that she was blocked from going Live on both TikTok and Instagram.

She also noted that she didn’t want to make individual videos about the incident because she didn’t want to give her boyfriend the attention, because she claimed “that’s what he wants”.

While some viewers continued to urge Dash to share the story, others encouraged her to move on from the relationship, with one person writing: “Just glad you’re safe. Continue to focus on your business. Just leave that other drama alone. Don’t give it any more energy.”

“I’m so glad you’re okay! And it is his fault and his loss,” someone else wrote.

The Independent has contacted Dash for comment.