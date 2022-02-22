A woman has sparked a debate after sharing a video of her best friend and boyfriend dancing together and questioning whether they were a “little too close for comfort”.

Last week, Sophie, who goes by the username @sophly2 on TikTok, shared a video of her boyfriend coming up beside her best friend and dancing at what appears to be a party.

In the clip, Sophie’s best friend, who can be seen making herself a drink, also briefly dances to the music, before the pair laugh and turn towards the camera.

However, in the text caption on the video, the TikToker revealed that she had been sent the video of the pair interacting by someone else, before questioning whether she should be concerned by their behaviour of her best friend and her boyfriend.

“Someone sent me this video of my best friend and my boyfriend… little too close for comfort?” she wrote on the clip, before adding in the caption: “Sketchy??? Help.”

As of Tuesday, the video has been viewed more than 4.9m times on TikTok, where hundreds of viewers have weighed in on the video.

According to many viewers, the interaction between Sophie’s best friend and her boyfriend was innocent - and shouldn’t be considered a red flag.

“He didn’t even flinch when he saw the camera. His intentions were pure,” one person wrote, while another viewer said: “I think they look like they just genuinely like each other, doesn’t seem shady.”

Someone else added that the behaviour is “completely fine,” while another viewer even went as far as to suggest “you want your partner and bestie to be this way”.

Others suggested that the issue wasn’t with the behaviour displayed by Sophie’s boyfriend and best friend in the video, but rather the person who filmed the interaction.

“The person who sent you this video… is the problem,” one person claimed.

Another viewer said: “Whoever sent you this wants to start a problem,” while someone else added: “I’d be more worried about the person sending this.”

While most viewers were in agreement that there was nothing wrong with the interaction and that Sophie’s boyfriend and friend were just “having fun,” some TikTok users still encouraged the TikToker to be wary.

“I’d say it’s innocent BUT still keep an eye out,” one person wrote, while another said: “It’s almost always the bestie. Stay alert. If it’s bothering you, then trust your gut. But this, I think, is just him vibing.”

The Independent has contacted Sophie for comment.