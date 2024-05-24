Cheez-It diner pop-up opens its doors for a week in upstate New York
The pop-up diner in upstae town of Woodstock will feature cheesy twists on American classics
A Cheez-It themes diner has opened its doors in upstate New York.
The brand has transformed the Dixon Roadside Diner in Woodstock, New York, into the “Cheez-In Diner” - an eatery dedicated to the popular savory snack.
Cheez-It senior brand director Cara Tragseiler explained to PR Newswire that the diner experience is a treat for Cheez-It fans. S
he said, “We saw just how far our adventure-seeking Cheez-It fans would go when they ‘want it, need it, cheez-it,’ last year making the drive to our Joshua Tree Cheez-It Stop outpost.”
“So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again,” she continued.
“That’s why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans’ go-to snack nationwide.”
The diner will serve up mouthwatering cracker-infused versions of American classics, including everything from cheeseburgers to milkshakes.
Fans can expect to find the Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake, which consists of a vanilla milkshake with Cheez-It crackers blended as well as a “caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker.”
There will also be the Extra Cheezburger, which has a giant Cheez-It in the place of a slice of cheese, and the Big Grilled Cheez, which will have a “crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust.” As for sides, the diner is offering fries tossed in Cheez-It crackers and biscuits with layers of crackers within.
But that’s not all, the diner will of course offer desserts like the Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake, which has been described as a creamy cheesecake dessert with a pie crust consisting of Cheez-It crackers topped with caramel.
The diner will also contain reimaginings of diner staples including a jukebox that only accepts Cheez-It crackers instead of coins, and Instagrammable vintage Cheez-It memorabilia coating the walls. The decor will serve as a nod to the 1960s, channeling Woodstock’s iconic moments from the era, and will also feature a red Cheez-It convertible primed for selfies with fans.
There will also be a Cheez-It Taste-It Station within the diner that will have an array of different Cheez-It flavors for fans to mix and match to make their own blend of crackers to bring home.
The Cheez-In Diner will reportedly be open from 4 to 9 pm ET. Throughout the weekend until 26 May, they’ll be open from 4 pm to 12 am ET.
