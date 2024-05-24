Cheez-It diner pop-up opens its doors for a week in upstate New York

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Cheez-It themes diner has opened its doors in upstate New York.

The brand has transformed the Dixon Roadside Diner in Woodstock, New York, into the “Cheez-In Diner” - an eatery dedicated to the popular savory snack.

Cheez-It senior brand director Cara Tragseiler explained to PR Newswire that the diner experience is a treat for Cheez-It fans. S

he said, “We saw just how far our adventure-seeking Cheez-It fans would go when they ‘want it, need it, cheez-it,’ last year making the drive to our Joshua Tree Cheez-It Stop outpost.”

“So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again,” she continued.

“That’s why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans’ go-to snack nationwide.”

The diner will serve up mouthwatering cracker-infused versions of American classics, including everything from cheeseburgers to milkshakes.

Fans can expect to find the Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake, which consists of a vanilla milkshake with Cheez-It crackers blended as well as a “caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and chocolate sauce, garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker.”

There will also be the Extra Cheezburger, which has a giant Cheez-It in the place of a slice of cheese, and the Big Grilled Cheez, which will have a “crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust.” As for sides, the diner is offering fries tossed in Cheez-It crackers and biscuits with layers of crackers within.

The Cheez-In Diner in Woodstock, New York (Cheez-It) ( Cheez-It )

But that’s not all, the diner will of course offer desserts like the Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake, which has been described as a creamy cheesecake dessert with a pie crust consisting of Cheez-It crackers topped with caramel.

The diner will also contain reimaginings of diner staples including a jukebox that only accepts Cheez-It crackers instead of coins, and Instagrammable vintage Cheez-It memorabilia coating the walls. The decor will serve as a nod to the 1960s, channeling Woodstock’s iconic moments from the era, and will also feature a red Cheez-It convertible primed for selfies with fans.

There will also be a Cheez-It Taste-It Station within the diner that will have an array of different Cheez-It flavors for fans to mix and match to make their own blend of crackers to bring home.

The Cheez-In Diner will reportedly be open from 4 to 9 pm ET. Throughout the weekend until 26 May, they’ll be open from 4 pm to 12 am ET.