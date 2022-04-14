A chef has sparked a debate after making his version of Spokane-style pizza, as viewers are claiming that this meal not only seems gross but it is also not a real thing.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Josh Scherer, host of the cooking channel Mythical Kitchen, made what he called “Spokane-style pizza,” referencing Spokane, Washington, which he said is “the most underrated regional pizza”.

First, he put the pizza dough in a container and poured some fry sauce all over it. He added canned salmon, onions, and bell peppers. He topped the dish off with mozzarella cheese and some “wild foraged strawberries from the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene region”.

The pizza was then baked “Detroit-styed,” which is a thick, square-cut pizza with a “crispy, cheese crust,” and put more fry sauce on top of it.

“Get that good-quality eastern Washington salmon, get that beautiful creamy fry sauce and that little hint of sweetness and acid from the strawberry,” he said. “I see why the entire city of Spokane and the greater Coeur d’Alene religion really loves this pizza. This is awesome.”

As of 14 April, the video has more than 134,200 views, with TikTok users in the comments saying that they are unsure if the “Spokane-style” pizza is a real and how the ingredients on it would taste.

“I honestly can’t tell if this is an actual thing or Josh is joking,” one viewer wrote.

“There’s no way those flavours mix well,” another comment reads.

Other TikTok users who claimed that were from Washington chimed in, one of which said: “As someone from Spokane, this isn’t real lol.”

On Twitter, many people who lived or visited Spokane also called Scherer’s pizza-created one of “worst” things ever and expressed that it does not exist in the city.

“This is NOT a Spokane style pizza,” a Twitter user wrote. “I’ve lived here for over 40 years and this is not a thing. This has to be the worst tasting pizza ever concocted and should not have Spokane’s good name tarnished by it.”

“I’ve been to Spokane many times,” another tweet reads.”I never saw this vomit fuel. Never heard of this puke pie.”

Many other people weren’t fans of the Spokane-Style pizza in general, one of which jokingly tweeted: “I’d like to report a pizza crime.”

The Independent has reached out to Scherer for comment.