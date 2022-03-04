Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shared a meme comparing herself to Republican congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene through the medium of pizza.

Created by Democrat blogger “RogueDNC” on Wednesday, the meme shows Ms Ocasio-Cortez representing “New York pizza” and Ms Boebert and Ms Greene as “Papa John’s” - using an infamous photo of the Republicans as they heckled President Joe Biden at his State of the Union address this week.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared the meme on her Instagram story on Thursday, writing: “Y’all are too much.”

“Am I the only New Yorker that feels a deep sense of guilt every time they order a papa Johns pie?” wrote one Instagram user of the meme. Another argued: “Dude, Papa John’s is good”.

It came after both Republican congresswomen were condemned for shouting at Biden during his State of the Union on Tuesday.

While Ms Ocasio-Cortez – or “New York pizza” – was calm during Mr Biden’s address, the two Republicans – or “Papa John’s” – frequently interrupted the Democrat during his speech in the House chamber.

Both were afterwards condemned for their behaviour, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki remarking that it “says a lot more about them” than it does about the substance of Mr Biden’s speech.

Ms Boebert, who heckled Mr Biden as he discussed the brain cancer death of his own son, Beau Biden, received the most boos of the night, as well as cries of “shame”.

She accused him of responsibility for the deaths of 13 US troops who were killed during the American evacuation from Afghanistan last August, and said following Tuesday that she would “do it again”.

Mr Biden had been discussing US Army veterans who suffer from toxic chemical exposure, having addressed a range of issues such high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his first State of the Union.

Following the apparent success of his pizza meme, RogueDNC produced several other memes comparing Ms Ocasio-Cortez with Ms Boebert and Ms Greene, including through the medium of Mexican food and those “who catch Covid” and “everyone else”.

While it appeared to poke fun at the different pizza styles and supposed difference in quality, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has been forced to deny that he used the “N” word during a work call in 2018, which prompted his resignation.