Biden’s approval ratings rise after State of the Union address
An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll showed Biden’s numbers are up eight points.
A new poll showed that President Joe Biden’s approval rating jumped by eight percentage points after he delivered his State of the Union address and reveals that Americans’ views of how he is handling multiple other crises has improved.
The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll showed that Mr Biden’s approval rating rose from 39 per cent last week to 47 per cent this week. Similarly, the number of Americans who disapprove of his presidency is down from 55 per cent to only 50 per cent.
