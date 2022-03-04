US economy adds 678,000 jobs

The United States added 678,000 jobs in the month of February while the unemployment rate inched down to 3.8 per cent in a boon for President Joe Biden.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its report that the unemployment rate is almost back down to the level it was before the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020, when unemployment was at 3.5 per cent. In addition, the bureau revised nonfarm payroll for December from 510,000 jobs added to 588,000 and numbers for January were revised up from 467,000 to 481,000.

But the recovery was not evenly distributed. Adult men and Hispanics saw their unemployment rate decline in February but the jobless rate for adult women, teenagers, white people as a whole and Asian-Americans was virtually unchanged.