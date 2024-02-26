Chelsea Handler celebrates her 49th birthday by going skiing in a bikini

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea Handler has taken “multi-tasking” to the next level on her 49th birthday.

The comedian celebrated the special milestone on Sunday 25 February by going skiing in a bikini with her dog strapped to her back. In a video posted to Instagram, Handler was dressed only in a blue bikini and skiing gear, as one of her pet dogs was fastened in a backpack.

“Multi-tasking on my 49th!” she captioned the post.

The late night TV host held a beverage in one hand and smoked with the other as she made her way down the slopes. Her dog even sported a pair of skiing goggles, while her second dog followed close behind. At one point, Handler held both of her dogs while skiing.

Fans instantly praised Handler for the “iconic” birthday stunt, and took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

“Iconic,” commented model Charlotte McKinney, while record producer Diplo wrote: “This is hot.”

“Omg this is everything WITH BOTH DOGS!? U make it look easy!” said comedian Anna Roisman.

“Goals!” added actor Kerry Washington, as singer Rita Ora chimed in: “Your [sic] the coolest.”

This isn’t the first time Handler has celebrated her birthday in style. In fact, it seems that the former Chelsea Lately host has made it a tradition to ski in swimsuits on her birthday.

Last year, Handler shared a photo of herself on the slopes wearing a black swimsuit bottom and a strapless top with the Canadian and American flags printed across it. In honour of her 47th birthday, she took things a step further by skiing completely topless in another video posted to Instagram.

“Doing all the things I love with the man I love,” she captioned the post, in reference to her then-boyfriend Jo Koy. She also wore the Philippines flag on her back, with the word “Koy” written across it. The comedians split in July 2022 after less than one year of dating.

In 2021, Handler shared a special message alongside a video of herself skiing topless with a Canadian flag and an American flag strapped to her helmet. “It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size. This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to,” she wrote.

“America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile,” Handler continued.

She then urged her followers to make a donation to the non-profit organisation Can’d Aid and “help deliver clean drinking water to Texans in need” during the 2021 Texas power crisis.