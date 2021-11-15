Chelsea Handler says she has ‘renewed faith in men’ because of boyfriend Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler has urged her fans to “never settle” while revealing that her boyfriend Jo Koy has “renewed [her] faith in men”.

Handler opened up about her new relationship with Koy, 50, on Instagram over the weekend, with the 46-year-old comedian describing the qualities she finds appealing in the fellow comedian.

“Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I’m not going to take anyone’s sh*t and isn’t intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men,” Handler captioned an album of photos of the pair.

The former Chelsea Lately host then took the opportunity to share some relationship wisdom with her Instagram followers and to remind those still looking for “their person” to not change who they are in the process and to “never settle”.

“For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them,” Handler continued. “Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes - they’ve been standing in front of you the whole time.”

The heartwarming post prompted an outpouring of supportive comments from Handler’s friends and fans, with Selma Blair commenting: “I am so happy for you. So.”

Katie Couric also shared her praise for the happy couple, writing: “You two are adorable,” while Ashley Graham wrote: “I love you guys.”

Handler and Koy, who reportedly began dating over the summer after being friends for nearly 20 years, made their relationship Instagram official in September, with the comedian sharing a photo of the pair kissing.

The same month, Handler reflected on her joy to be in a relationship with Koy on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself along with the caption: “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

In October, Handler opened up about the relationship during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that the pair grew close when Koy was a frequent guest on her late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, which ran from 2007 to 2014.

During the appearance, the comedian also revealed that falling in love at 46 gave her “hope for every person in this world”.