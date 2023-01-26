Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea Handler has opened up about her experience with the diabetes medication Ozempic, with the comedian revealing that she “didn’t know” she was on the prescription drug often used for weight loss.

Handler, 47, spoke candidly about the alleged widespread use of Ozempic in Hollywood, and her concerns over its popularity, during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call her Daddy podcast.

During the conversation, Handler revealed that she was unknowingly prescribed the medication, which is intended to treat type 2 diabetes, by her anti-ageing doctor, who the comedian said “hands it out to anybody”.

“So, my anti-ageing doctor just hands it out to anybody,” Handler told Cooper, adding: “I didn’t even know I was on it. She said: ‘If you ever want to drop five lbs, this is good.’”

Handler then recounted her experience using the injectable medication, after she’d returned from a vacation, with the comedian revealing that she’d given herself a dose before going to lunch with a friend.

According to Handler, over lunch her friend had told her that she felt “nauseous” and wouldn’t be eating because she was on Ozempic, at which point the 47 year old realised that she also felt nauseous.

However, Handler initially thought her nausea was the result of jet-lag, as she explained that she’d just gotten back from a month-long vacation in Spain.

Handler said she ultimately realised she was also on Ozempic after she told her friend that she was nauseous too, at which point her friend asked whether she was taking the diabetes medication. After Handler said she was taking “semaglutide,” her friend informed her it was the same medication, as Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide.

Ozempic, which is not FDA-approved for weight loss, helps manage blood sugar in individuals with type 2 diabetes. However, the prescription drug has recently become widely sought after for its use as a weight-loss method due to popularity on TikTok and reports of widespread use among celebrities. The increase in demand for the medication has led to shortages of the drug.

The medication, which can cause a number of side effects, including nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, constipation, and facial ageing, as well as more serious side effects such as kidney or gallbladder problems, is meant to be administered under the supervision of a medical professional.

According to Handler, she stopped taking the medication after she realised what it was. However, she told Cooper that she now injections her friends with the drug.

“I’ve injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic because I realised I didn’t wanna use it cause it’s silly,” Handler said. “It’s for heavy people.”

Handler said she also stopped taking it because it’s “too irresponsible,” explaining: “I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible. I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me. That’s not right for me.”

The comedian also noted that she has concerns about the widespread use of the drug, and the frequency with which it is prescribed.

“Everyone is on Ozempic. It’s gonna backfire, something bad is going to happen,” she said.

Cooper agreed with Handler, with the podcast host also acknowledging the impact the demand is having on those with diabetes who need the drug. “I have someone in my life that needs it medically and it’s completely sold out,” Cooper said.

Handler is not the only celebrity to question the popularity of the drug, as Jameela Jamil recently condemned the use of the medication as a weight-loss method.

Many celebrities, such as Khloe Kardashian, have denied using the diabetes medication for weight loss, while others, such as influencer Remi Bader, have been candid about their experiences on the prescription.