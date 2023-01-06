Khloe Kardashian shuts down claims she used diabetes medication to lose weight

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian has asked her followers to stop making “assumptions” about her while shutting down claims she used a diabetes medication to lose weight.

The Good American founder’s appearance became a topic of conversation earlier this week after she shared photos from her cover shoot with Sorbet Magazine on Instagram.

The photos, which showed the reality star wearing faux bangs, prompted a number of comments about Kardashian’s appearance, including comparisons to Taylor Swift. Kardashian addressed the “unprovoked” comments earlier this week in response to a fan who questioned her claim that it was the bangs that “changed [her] face so much”.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” Kardashian wrote in response to the since-deleted comment. “So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

In addition to shutting down the plastic surgery speculation, Kardashian also responded to a comment from a follower that suggested that she used an injectable diabetes medicine to lose weight.

“The fact that she uses diabetic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” the comment read, according to a screenshot captured by the Instagram account @KardashianSocial.

Prescription drug such as Ozempic or Wegovy are prescribed to individuals with Type 2 diabetes to help manage blood sugar levels. However, Wegovy, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is also approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity by the FDA.

An increase in the use of the medications as a weight-loss method has been linked to social media, where many users have recently credited the drugs with helping them lose weight. A handful of celebrities have also been accused of using the injectable drugs, which are facing a global shortage and can cost up to $1,500 per month, as a diet method.

In response to the comment, Kardashian denied that she uses the medications and reminded her followers of her rigorous workout routine. She also urged them to stop making “assumptions”.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions,” she wrote. “I guess new year still means mean people.”

The rumour Kardashian uses the medications may have begun with comedian Heather McDonald, who discussed the alleged popularity of the drugs as a weight-loss method in Hollywood during an episode of her podcast Juicy Scoop.

“I am not at all endorsing this, but people are talking about it. A lot of people are wondering: ‘What are the Kardashians using where they had such rapid weight loss and dropped it so quick and their bodies completely transformed? What is it?’” she said in the episode, according to WWD. “A lot of people were talking about this, and it’s called Ozempic.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Khloe Kardashian for comment.