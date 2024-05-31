Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards gives an update on his relationship with Cher: ‘We happy’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alexander “AE” Edwards has given fans an update on his relationship with music legend Cher.

In an interview with TMZ, the 38-year-old music executive gave some insight into the 78-year-old pop icon days after a physical altercation with Travis Scott at a 23 May party at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. When asked if the Oscar winner had any issue with his role in the fight, Edwards replied, “Hell nah.”

He then quoted lyrics from Future and Metro Boomin’s song “GTA,” emphasizing that there was no trouble in paradise. “Like Future say, ‘Whatever I’m with, my b**** with it, too,” he said. After some thought, however, he backtracked calling Cher the vulgar word, adding: “My woman, but the lyrics are the lyrics.”

Despite noting that things were all good between them, he dispelled any rumors of “wedding bells.” He clarified that nonetheless, love is still in the air, “Aye bro, listen, we happy. We’re a happy family.”

Previously, the couple fueled engagement rumors when Cher tweeted a picture showing off a diamond ring Edwards bought her. But the Oscar winner dispelled speculation, saying that she only posted the photo to show his cool nails.

The pair have been romantically linked since late 2022 they were spotted in November holding hands while on a stroll through Los Angeles with rapper, Tyga. They first met at Paris Fashion Week in September of that year.

“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,” she said, noting that a mutual friend of theirs gave Edwards her number. “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”

Alexander “AE” Edwards and Cher pose in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on 1 April 2024 in Hollywood, California ( Getty Images ) ( Getty Images )

Cher understands that their 40-year age gap has raised some eyebrows. She told People in October 2023, “Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man.”

They were last photographed together at the 2024 amfAR Gala at Cannes before Edwards and Scott got into a brawl later that evening. They had been donning matching all-black looks on the red carpet, showing each other off with small moments of PDA.

Days prior, the couple celebrated the pop star’s 78th birthday on 20 May at the romantic Chateau Romanov. She gushed to E! News that the place was “fabulous” and added that she had an “amazing“ experience. She noted that her boyfriend “was very nice as a host.”

Cher was previously married to the late Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman and in the past has dated several men younger than her, including actors Val Kilmer, 63, and Tom Cruise, 60. Meanwhile, Edwards shares three-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose, 39.