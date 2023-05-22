Cher wonders when she will ‘feel old’ as she celebrates 77th birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cher celebrated her 77th birthday over the weekend, but she certainly isn’t feeling her age.

The pop legend marked her birthday on Twitter by joking that she keeps “hearing these numbers, but I honestly can’t understand them”.

She tweeted: “OK, will someone PLEASE tell me… when I will feel old? This is ridiculous.

“What’s the deal with numbers? I’m dyslexic and numbers are hard for me,” she added.

The “Believe” singer is usually a prolific Twitter user, but her birthday message to followers was the first time she had tweeted in over two months.

She continued: “Thank you for staying, I know it’s been hard. Got to go workout. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot.”

Fans wished her a happy birthday and flooded her with compliments to celebrate.

“Age is a number,” one person wrote. “When you open your heart (like I know you do) we are ageless. The spirit hasn’t got an age.”

“You are timeless and eternal! We love you, beautiful Cher,” another added.

A third described the “Believe” singer as a “queen”, adding: “Age is a state of mind.”

In November 2022, Cher made headlines after confirming that she is in a relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards, who she refers to on social media as “AE”.

(EPA)

She told fans that he was getting to know her family and declared: “Love doesn’t know math!” The pair first met during Paris Fashion Week the month prior.

The “Strong Enough” star is currently working on new music, she told E! News in March.

Cher said: “I’m going to England to make two albums. Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.

“I think, like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited,” she added.